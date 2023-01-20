Big White power outage expected to last into the night

A tree is shown on a power pole at Big White, causing an outage. (Submitted)

A tree falling onto a hydro pole caused a major power outage at Big White on Jan. 20.

Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall told Capital News that power is expected to be out until around 10p.m., though backup generators are keeping many of the village and resort’s facilities available.

The Snow Ghost, Powder Chair, Bullet Express, T-Bar, Lara’s Gondola, Gem Lake Express are all still spinning, though night skiing, tubing and skating will not be available this evening.

Using generators instead of regular power to run the lifts means the lifts are running slower than normal.

Long lines are shown on Jan. 19 at Big White as lifts run on backup generators. (Submitted)

All lifts will be closed at 3:30p.m.

Power has been out since approximately 8:20a.m. FortisBC is reporting that approximately 2,000 customers are affected by the outage.

