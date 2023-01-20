A tree is shown on a power pole at Big White, causing an outage. (Submitted)

A tree is shown on a power pole at Big White, causing an outage. (Submitted)

Big White power outage expected to last into the night

Most lifts running on backup generators

A tree falling onto a hydro pole caused a major power outage at Big White on Jan. 20.

Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall told Capital News that power is expected to be out until around 10p.m., though backup generators are keeping many of the village and resort’s facilities available.

The Snow Ghost, Powder Chair, Bullet Express, T-Bar, Lara’s Gondola, Gem Lake Express are all still spinning, though night skiing, tubing and skating will not be available this evening.

Using generators instead of regular power to run the lifts means the lifts are running slower than normal.

Long lines are shown on Jan. 19 at Big White as lifts run on backup generators. (Submitted)

Long lines are shown on Jan. 19 at Big White as lifts run on backup generators. (Submitted)

All lifts will be closed at 3:30p.m.

Power has been out since approximately 8:20a.m. FortisBC is reporting that approximately 2,000 customers are affected by the outage.

READ MORE: Sports Weekend Preview: 2 Warriors in BCHL All-Star festivities, Kelowna Rockets play 3

READ MORE: Oh captain, my captain: Szturc becomes first European captain in Kelowna Rockets history

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse
Next story
Top Chef contestant infuses her way into Okanagan College kitchen

Just Posted

A fire at Vernon's Canadian Tire early Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, has been deemed suspicious. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services/Instagram)
Online shopping rolls out at Vernon’s Canadian Tire following fire

The first book in the Vernon Reads book club, starting Jan. 21, 2023. (Internet Archive image)
Vernon library opens new chapter with monthly book club

Uride launches in Vernon on Jan. 27. (Black Press Media)
Ride-sharing service coming to Vernon

BX-Swan Lake firefighters battle a car fire early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Contributed)
Possible connection between Vernon car fire and deaths investigated