Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

Resort’s snow base 41 cm deep, one month until opening day

Snow enthusiasts rejoice; Big White Ski Resort has received 21 centimeters (8.2 inches) of powder in the past 24 hours.

As of Oct. 23, the mountain’s snow base is already 41 centimeters deep, with still another month to go until opening day.

“When it snows in October, everyone gets excited… the phones ring, people wax their boards and skis, and everybody gets pumped for the season,” said Big White Ski Resort Ltd senior vice president, Michael Ballingall.

The resort is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 26.

Throughout the winter season, Big White sees on average, 750 centimeters of snowfall.

Seasons passes can be picked up downtown Kelowna, at 1894 Ambrosi Road. If you haven’t purchased your Season Pass yet, the Pre-Season Season Passes are on sale until November 25, at $839 for an adult pass.

If you were a Season Passholder during the 2019/2020 season, you are still eligible for a 20 per cent rebate on this year’s Season Pass.

Check out Big White's website for more information, and daily snow reports.

Resort web cams can be viewed here.

