Big White is expected to get up to 14 cm of snow this weekend. (Facebook photo)

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

If you’re looking to hit the slopes you’re going to find no shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort.

The forecast for Big White indicates the mountain will receive heavy snow continuing through tom0rrow with 20-30 cm accumulation before the snow tapers off.

According to the Big White website, a series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days with gusty winds.

Today’s forecast at Big White indicated periods of snow with 8-12 cm accumulation likely. Light winds gusting to 40 kph. Freezing level 900 m.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe and sound

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Father-son duo Paul and Justin Moore perform Perfect Symphony

UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe and sound

Police thank public for their assistance in lcoating 21-year-old last seen Dec. 30

Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Vernon’s Caetani Centre offers photo journey of historic family’s origins

Executive Director Susan Brandoli will share photos of Caetani family’s place of origin Jan. 29

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Most Read