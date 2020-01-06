Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

If you’re looking to hit the slopes you’re going to find no shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort.

The forecast for Big White indicates the mountain will receive heavy snow continuing through tom0rrow with 20-30 cm accumulation before the snow tapers off.

According to the Big White website, a series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days with gusty winds.

Today’s forecast at Big White indicated periods of snow with 8-12 cm accumulation likely. Light winds gusting to 40 kph. Freezing level 900 m.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

