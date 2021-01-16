Vernon-area photographer Carla Hunt snapped this photo of the ‘biggest bobcat’ she’s ever seen Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Carla Hunt - Contributed)

‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Photographer Carla Hunt captures wild cat on camera

A local wildlife photographer was in the right place at the right time recently when she crossed paths with a bobcat.

“It was the biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen,” Carla Hunt said.

The self-taught photographer captured the image on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve Lands No. 1, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

To see more of Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

Send your photos of wildlife to editor@vernonmorningstar.com.

