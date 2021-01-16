‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Vernon-area photographer Carla Hunt snapped this photo of the ‘biggest bobcat’ she’s ever seen Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Carla Hunt - Contributed)

A local wildlife photographer was in the right place at the right time recently when she crossed paths with a bobcat.

“It was the biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen,” Carla Hunt said.

The self-taught photographer captured the image on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve Lands No. 1, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

