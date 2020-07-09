SilverStar Mountain Resort has reopened its bike parks Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Robb Thompson Photo)

Bike parks open at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

The resort is also reopening spa, rental, retail and some restaurant services

The great outdoors is a great place to spend a pandemic, and in Vernon a new outdoor activity has arrived with the start of biking season at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The resort has opened its bike park Thursday, July 9, with plans to stay open until Sept. 7.

Operations have been modified to ensure safety amid COVID-19. Signage has been placed in lift and gondola maze gates to indicate the distance that should be maintained between guests. The patrol team is also practicing limited contact and social distancing when possible, according to the resort’s health and safety webpage.

SilverStar also created a video laying out the safety-related changes guests will find upon their arrival at the mountain.

The bike park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with “late play” sessions also taking place every Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.

“Our hats are off to Trail Crew who have put in a spectacular effort to get over 90 per cent of our trails ready for opening,” the resort said in a Thursday newsletter.

That crew is currently working on the resort’s 35-kilometre bike loop, which is tentatively set to open July 23.

To avoid lineups and minimize contact at the resort, guests can pre-purchase passes or tickets online.

Other resort services are also opening today, including the Elevate Day Spa, rentals and retail shops, and a selection of restaurants.

