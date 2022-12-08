Bikers nearly doubles in fall Vernon challenge

It’s a cycle the City of Vernon hopes will continue.
An impressive 507 Vernon and North Okanagan riders joined others across the province in riding their bikes, scooters, skateboards and other small wheels during fall GoByBike Weeks Oct. 3-16.
Over the two-week event, local riders rode almost 36,000 kilometers and saved nearly 8,000 kilograms of greenhouse gases – the equivalent of two round trips to Vernon’s sister city of Tavullia, Italy.
“Vernon riders embraced fall GoByBike Weeks this year, with almost double the number of riders participating compared to last year’s fall event,” said Anne Huisken, Vernon active transportation coordinator. “It’s exciting to see how many people travelled on their bikes and other small wheels and the collective impact those actions had on diverting greenhouse gas emissions.”
A total of 62 local teams participated from a variety of sectors including education, health, government, non-profit, industry and the general community. The top-five teams were:
• City of Vernon Velocity: 41 riders, 3,674 km, 797 kg greenhouse gasses saved;
• Kal Tire – Vernon: 17 riders, 1,288 km, 279 kg greenhouse gasses saved;
• Vernon Wheelies: 13 riders, 1,527 km, 331 kg greenhouse gasses saved;
• Vernon Secondary School (staff): 13 riders, 1,090 km, 236 kg greenhouse gasses saved;
• 25th Street Gang: four riders, 1,279 km, 277 kg greenhouse gasses saved.
Rider Quentin Little won the local grand prize, a weekend getaway to Sparkling Hill, and Teresa Prince won a $500 gift pack from Pedego Oyama.
This year the city also organized the Fall Ride Challenge Card.
Riders were encouraged to complete as many challenges as possible on the card and were entered to win additional prizes. Daryl Chymko and Val Banks each won a downtown shopping spree (valued at $150). Two youth riders won 10x punch passes to the Rock Garden Climbing Gym.
Mark your calendars for next year’s events. Winter GoByBike Week will take place Feb. 6-12, 2023 and spring GoByBike Week will take place from May 29-June 4.
