Bikers nearly doubles in fall Vernon challenge

More than 500 people took part in GoByBike Weeks held over two weeks in October

More than 500 people in the North Okanagan took part in the second GoByBike Weeks, held over two weeks in October. (altrendo images)

It’s a cycle the City of Vernon hopes will continue.

An impressive 507 Vernon and North Okanagan riders joined others across the province in riding their bikes, scooters, skateboards and other small wheels during fall GoByBike Weeks Oct. 3-16.

Over the two-week event, local riders rode almost 36,000 kilometers and saved nearly 8,000 kilograms of greenhouse gases – the equivalent of two round trips to Vernon’s sister city of Tavullia, Italy.

“Vernon riders embraced fall GoByBike Weeks this year, with almost double the number of riders participating compared to last year’s fall event,” said Anne Huisken, Vernon active transportation coordinator. “It’s exciting to see how many people travelled on their bikes and other small wheels and the collective impact those actions had on diverting greenhouse gas emissions.”

GoByBike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to make active transportation the first choice to move around Vernon. The event encourages people to ride their bikes and small wheels and log their rides. Riders are entered into a draw to win various prizes.

A total of 62 local teams participated from a variety of sectors including education, health, government, non-profit, industry and the general community. The top-five teams were:

• City of Vernon Velocity: 41 riders, 3,674 km, 797 kg greenhouse gasses saved;

• Kal Tire – Vernon: 17 riders, 1,288 km, 279 kg greenhouse gasses saved;

• Vernon Wheelies: 13 riders, 1,527 km, 331 kg greenhouse gasses saved;

• Vernon Secondary School (staff): 13 riders, 1,090 km, 236 kg greenhouse gasses saved;

• 25th Street Gang: four riders, 1,279 km, 277 kg greenhouse gasses saved.

Rider Quentin Little won the local grand prize, a weekend getaway to Sparkling Hill, and Teresa Prince won a $500 gift pack from Pedego Oyama.

This year the city also organized the Fall Ride Challenge Card.

Riders were encouraged to complete as many challenges as possible on the card and were entered to win additional prizes. Daryl Chymko and Val Banks each won a downtown shopping spree (valued at $150). Two youth riders won 10x punch passes to the Rock Garden Climbing Gym.

GoByBike Week is organized across British Columbia by the GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, BC Transit, Black Press Media, Exodus Travels, and ICBC.

Furthermore, the City of Vernon would like to thank major sponsors including Armstrong Regional Co-op, Tourism Vernon, Pedego Oyama, Neuron, and Castanet, and the nearly 15 other local businesses and organizations that supported GoByBike Weeks through sponsorship, in-kind contributions, and prize donations. To learn more about GoByBike Week, visit gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan.

Mark your calendars for next year’s events. Winter GoByBike Week will take place Feb. 6-12, 2023 and spring GoByBike Week will take place from May 29-June 4.

