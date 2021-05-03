Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

One of the world’s richest couples is no more as Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce.

Bill Gates made the announcement in a social media post Monday (May 3). The couple, who have three children together, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity.

The tech entrepreneur said in his post that while he and Melinda would continue to work together on the foundation, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Relationships