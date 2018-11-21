Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

The Trudeau government is fending off accusations that proposed changes to Canada’s election laws will do little to prevent foreign attempts to influence how Canadians vote.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections.

RELATED: Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Should a foreign entity attempt something on the scale of Russia’s interventions in the 2016 American presidential election, Gould says that would be a matter of national security and the “full breadth” of tools available to the federal government would be applied.

She says those include the Criminal Code, sanctions and the Magnitsky Act, which empowers the government to freeze the assets and impose travel bans on corrupt foreign officials who have committed gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

RELATED: Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

However, Sen. Serge Joyal, chair of the Senate’s legal and constitutional affairs committee, doubts C-76 includes sufficient penalties to deter foreign intervention in elections.

He notes that his committee recommended last year that the Canada Elections Act should be amended to allow for the seizure and forfeiture of the assets of any foreign entity that attempts to interfere in a Canadian election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January
Next story
Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Just Posted

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

Coyotes and Lake Country fans travel to Coldstream and knock out the host Kalamalka Lakers

Armstrong reminds residents of snow removal policy

City asks for vehicles to be cleared from streets when snow removal commences

Spallumcheen major road project complete

Township marks completion of Pleasant Valley Road upgrades with small ceremony

Hearing adjourned for Vernon ‘prolific offender’

Sheldon Veness, 25, will appear next Dec. 6

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Gymnastics club springs up in Armstrong

Armstrong Gymnastics Club has 88 members and five coaches

Vernon resident finds 13-year-old wedding golfball

Brian Sutch was hiking up the pipeline right of way above the pumphouse below The Rise golf course.

Vernon Museum makes time for tea

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays Dec. 15

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

Vernon’s Wayside earns top award for NONA sign

Canadian Sign Industry honours Vernon company for Wilde design

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Most Read