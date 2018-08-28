Bingo fundraiser to build tiny house for Splatsin couple

Event is open to the public; goes Monday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., Splatsin Community Centre near Enderby

One line across, up or down or diagonally, maybe even a blackout, will help a young Splatsin couple Monday.

A Bingo fundraiser will be held Monday at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby Monday starting at 1 p.m.

A young couple has been living in the Splatsin community in a small travel trailer with no running water, no electricity, no fridge, and an outdoor toilet for two years. Now, members of their family and friends are helping them build a “Tiny House.”

“An amazing friend is donating his time and backhoe to help level the ground and dig trenches for water, etc,” said spokesperson Gloria Morgan. “Everyone is entitled to live in dignity and enjoy the very basics of life, including a home with the very basic amenities.”

A pickup truck will be parked out front for any donations of building materials.

Bingo package is $30. There will be awesome door prizes. Everyone is welcome.

For more info, please contact 250-309-9774.

