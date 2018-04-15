Bird cuts power to Lake Country homes

A bird caused confusion and a loss of power in Lake Country Saturday night.

Witnesses reported seeing flashes of blue light in the Central Okanagan sky shortly after 11 p.m. as a power outage affected 1,667 customers.

“Power went out just after 11 because a bird contacted the wires,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott. “Because of the way the bird touched the wire, we think it touched a second wire or bird, a sudden release of electricity at that moment caused the flash.”

Scott said because the bird came into contact with either another bird or wire, the bird acted as a conduit for electricity.

Crews on scene had the electricity back on shortly after 1 a.m.

Parker Crook | Reporter