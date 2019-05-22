A bizarre case of public disturbance led RCMP to an alleged criminal with an outstanding warrant in Calgary, Alta., for drug-related charges. Kristopher Marsel, a Penticton resident that lives on Ellis Street, said he witnessed the man jumping on the trunk of his car and went outside to see him acting strangely in the back alley. (Black Press file photo)

Bizarre incident in Okanagan alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

A man was witnessed jumping on a car ‘acting like an ape’

What started out as a bizarre case of public disturbance in Penticton on May 21 has resulted in a man wanted on a warrant being arrested.

Kristopher Marsel, a resident living in a downstairs apartment on Ellis Street, answered a FaceTime call at approximately 8:30 p.m. from his upstairs neighbour, only to see her recording a man outside jumping on the trunk of Marsel’s car.

“When I opened (my phone) I saw a very high man on top of the trunk of my car acting like an ape,” said Marsel. “So I went upstairs to my neighbour’s apartment. He didn’t run off (at first) because of me looking (out the window) but then he started to run away.”

His car was parked in his designated space off of the back alley and he did not know why it was targeted.

At that point, Marsel believed it was safe enough outside to inspect his car and see if the man had caused any damage. This is when he observed and recorded the man a short distance away in the back alley, acting oddly.

Marsel said one of his neighbours had called the police while this incident was taking place and officers quickly arrived, apprehending the man.

According to Const. James Grandy, the man “was arrested for causing a disturbance by being apparently intoxicated.” Officers also learned he has an outstanding warrant out of Calgary, Alta.

“He was remanded into custody pending transport back to Alberta to answer to the warrant,” said Grandy. “The charges (in Calgary) are drug-related.”

Marsel was happy to learn his and his neighbours’ vigilance helped get an offender off the streets. He said his car did not sustain any damage during the incident.

“I just want to say how cool it is to have all my neighbours look out for each other, we did good,” said Marsel.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
