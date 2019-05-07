A black bear paid a visit to a Peachland woman’s home Monday. (Jessica Delgatty)

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

A black bear gave a Peachland woman a scare as it rummaged around her garden and porch Monday.

“I love bears, but this is a little too close for my comfort. This was just after 7 p.m. After exploring our garden it snooped around our carport for a bit before taking off,” wrote Jessica Delgatty.

I’m glad my young kids weren’t playing out there like they often are. My 4 year old daughter was sitting on the couch with me watching it though and now she is quite nervous about going outside.”

She said they don’t put their garbage out until garbage day, but she explained the bear was after the bird food instead.

“The bird seed didn’t even cross our minds. We will now be bringing the bird feeders in as well,” said Delgatty.

READ MORE: Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy

Another person posted in comments that “WildSafe BC recommend that you do not hang bird feeders as bird seed has a high number of calories and there are many reports of bears accessing bird feeders. Bird feeders should only be hung out in the winter and only until they come out of hibernation. Bears will even go after hummingbird feeders.”

According to the Human-Predator Conflicts Monthly Update there were 732 calls to conservation services regarding black bears in April.

READ MORE: Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

