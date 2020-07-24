(The Canadian Press)

Black box data of Ukraine plane shot down by Iran analysed by investigators

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a team of international investigators has completed a preliminary analysis of the data from the flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down by Iran in January.

The black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 arrived in Paris earlier this week.

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says this initial review of the data is an important milestone, but she stressed the investigation is far from over.

Fox says she knows families are seeking answers about why Iran’s military fired two missiles at the passenger jet on Jan. 8 shortly after take-off from the Tehran airport and that they are eager to learn what data was recovered.

The TSB says international agreements prevent the TSB from sharing any specific information, but Canada is urging Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal
Next story
Following series of rescues on Penticton channel, fire crews issues safety guidelines

Just Posted

COVID-19: Suicide prevention event moves online in Vernon this fall

Vernon and District CMHA calls out for personal art, words and photos for new website

Last day to have say on Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

City-wide survey closes Friday, July 24

Vernon Foothills fuel management a success ahead of wildfire season

Controlled burn in Foothills area completed with days to spare

Good Samaritan on motorcycle stops assault in Coldstream

One 49-year-old Vernon man arrested after alleged assault on woman

No stampede in Falkland for first time in over a century

Despite attempts to reschedule the annual stampede, COVID-19 cancels event

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Following series of rescues on Penticton channel, fire crews issues safety guidelines

The Penticton Fire Department had three rescues in three days

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

False stabbing report leads Trail police to rescuing 6 puppies

Trail RCMP: False report to police could result in charge of public mischief

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

Most Read