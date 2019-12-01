Snow came to the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Snow is falling on the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Reports on social media state that there is blowing snow and black ice on the roads between Vernon and Armstrong. The road conditions have caused at least one accident with a pickup truck and travel trailer off the road near Armstrong; police are on scene directing traffic.

Read More: VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

Read More: Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel have been on-scene of multiple fender benders throughout the North Okanagan region Sunday afternoon.

Black ice has also been spotted between Lake Country and the Kelowna Airport.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for periods of snow and temperatures below freezing overnight for the entire region. Snow is expected for much of the coming week as well.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Signs of real estate innovation after Supreme Court decision opens housing data
Next story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Woman dies in crash near Vernon

Highway 97A closed for several hours during Dec. 1 incident in Spallumcheen

UPDATE: Worker suffers foot injury at Westside film shoot

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate incident which took place during a film shoot

Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

Pre-trial conference allotted an extra week to trial proper

Snow, ice wreak havoc on North Okanagan highway

Hwy. 97A cleared following accident: Drive BC

Chiefs stop North Okanagan Knights

Kelowna scores five straight goals in 5-3 KIJHL win Saturday in Armstrong

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Six-year-old girl organizes baking initiative for Summerland Fire Department

Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Morning Start: Have you ever wondered why Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 02

Most Read