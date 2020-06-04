A lone unnamed protester stands on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon June 4, 2020, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests across Canada and the United States. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Black Lives Matter protests continue to grow in the United States and now similar demonstrations are popping up across Canada.

Rallies in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver are ongoing and similar protests are now being held across the Okanagan.

Protests were held in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm Thursday, June 4, and another is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in Kelowna’s Stuart Park at noon — all in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A protest in Kamloops was held the same day, despite organizers cancelling the event after being criticized online.

WATCH: Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Meanwhile, in Vernon, a lone protester was seen on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 Thursday with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter | Indigenous Lives Matter.”

Clad in shorts, T-shirt, hat and medical mask, the single protester refused to give his name during his silent protest.

Rumblings of a Vernon-wide protest have been stirring on social media, and one woman has taken it upon herself to begin organizing an event slated for next week.

READ MORE: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

READ MORE: Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Cops still on scene hours after dump truck, cyclist collide in Kelowna

Just Posted

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Water restrictions in place for Armstrong

City of Armstrong switches water source to wells, still safe to use

Youth recreation programs making a comeback in Enderby

Enderby and District Recreation Services is offering three youth programs for the month of June

Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

Bannister GM Vernon and SilverStar Mountain Resort team up in road cleanup

Vernon high school football stars ready for the next level

Four members of the VSS Panthers will be entering the University of Calgary football program

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

A fire in a garage was extinguished but it is being treated as an arson.

Penticton Search and Rescue respond to six calls in less than a week

Two hikers rescued in early morning search near Greyback Lake latest in series of searches

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

In photos: Modified, yet traditional graduation gives Penticton graduates a sense of normalcy

Students around Penticton take part in pre-recorded graduation ceremonies

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Criminality is not suspected at this time, according to RCMP

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Most Read