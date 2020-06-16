Greg Fergus, Liberal candidate for Hull-Aylmer and chair of the black caucus in Parliament, speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. A group of Black parliamentarians and their allies are calling on all levels of government to take action to reduce systemic racism in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism

The Parliamentary Black Caucus says non-Blacks are only now realizing the scope of racism in Canada

A group of Black parliamentarians and their allies are calling on all levels of government to take action to reduce systemic racism in Canada.

The request is in a statement from the Parliamentary Black Caucus, which was created in 2015 and includes members of Parliament and senators from various political parties.

It follows a wave of protest across North America against racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by police in the U.S. last month.

The Parliamentary Black Caucus says non-Blacks are only now realizing the scope of racism in Canada, and the group is proposing a series of measures to cut down on what the group calls a “pernicious and widespread phenomenon.”

“The members of the Parliamentary Black Caucus are heartened to see so many of their fellow citizens taking to the streets to peacefully express their desire for Canadian society to stamp out racism,” the group wrote.

“However, to rid our society of racism will require concrete actions by all levels of government to begin to make a difference.”

Those measures include improving the collection of race-based data, which the group identified as a priority, as well as reforming the police and the justice system to eliminate bias and discrimination against Black Canadians and Indigenous people.

The group also wants governments to take action to better support businesses owned and operated by Black Canadians, more Black representation in the public service and greater investments in Black culture and arts.

“While Canada is a great country, for many Black Canadians it has yet to achieve its full potential,” the group said. “For more than 400 years, Black Canadians contributed to what all Canadians enjoy today, in spite of the legal, social, and economic barriers.

“In order for Canada to fully realize its potential, we must work to eradicate the consequences of systemic discrimination faced by Black Canadians.”

The Canadian Press

Canadaracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Greater Vernon grads show style for pictures

With formal photos washed out, grads think outside the box for lasting memories

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Weekend rainfall pushes Kalamalka Lake closer to capacity

Boaters, homeowers asked to take extra measures to protect shorelines in Coldstream

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Shuswap volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read