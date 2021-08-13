Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of this week’s news items from the Interior

Friday is finally here but before you start your weekend, take a moment to catch up on some of this week’s news from the Interior.

COVID benefits to blame for lacking employment, says Kelowna West MLA

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart received some heat after he tweeted that COVID government benefits were to blame for the lack of workers.

He said the aid was discouraging people from seeking re-employment.

“Business owners across BC are struggling to stay open as gov’t (sic) programs don’t encourage workers to seek employment,” he tweeted over the weekend.

Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad closing its doors

After 18 years of wowing train enthusiasts, the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad will close its doors for the final time after the Labour Day weekend.

The owners, Poul and Ulla Pedersen, said the COVID restrictions have made keeping their doors open difficult, so they decided to retire instead.

The Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad features more than 4,000 square feet of displays with trains running on over two kilometres of track. Ulla hand-painted the thousands of tiny figurines in the display.

Vernon restaurant to close doors after 13 years

Another community staple will be closing its doors soon, this time in the North Okanagan.

Vernon’s Temptasian will be serving its last dish at the end of August after 13 years of service. Joe Ng and his wife May said it was a hard decision to make and they are sad to say goodbye, but they are looking forward to retirement.

The restaurant was a true family business, with the Ngs’ children and their spouses helping with the business.

Temptasian’s owners said a new business will take over the location, but they are not disclosing its name yet.

Plans to prohibit use of aquifers in Salmon Arm for commercial water sales progress

Salmon Arm has given staff the go-ahead to look into zoning options when it comes to the city’s aquifers and how they are used.

Local municipalities aren’t generally consulted regarding licensing groundwater extraction for commercial salts, but Salmon Arm’s councillors want a say in what happens with their aquifers.

Council members voted unanimously to develop options for regulating land use and to get a legal opinion on them.

