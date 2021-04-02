Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/

Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from March 28 to April 2

Missed the news this week? Not to worry! Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan over the last few days.

UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital following afternoon shooting in Kelowna

On March 29, police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind Global Fitness and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A follow-up story identified the man as Kyle Gianis, where it is believed that the shooting was gang-related. Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland.

Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. Mounties found a matching car burning on Longhill Road shortly after. Fire crews responded to the area to douse the blaze.

Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

Just before 2 a.m. on March 28, authorities were called to the Postill Lake Road area after eight people were stabbed at a bush party. Seven people were treated for stab wounds, while another was treated for injuries caused by a blunt object.

RCMP said that a group of teenagers were partying in the area when a second group arrived. The situation escalated into a violent altercation.

Two males, aged 18 and 16, were transported to the hospital for serious stab wounds. Four adult men — three aged 19 and one 18 — and a 17-year-old male youth sustained non-life-threatening wounds and have since been released from hospital. A 25-year old woman was also treated for injuries caused by a blunt object.

The suspect, another adult male, has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation. Mounties have identified potential suspects from both parties involved in the altercation.

Camp set up beside Penticton’s iconic Peach, blocking Chamber office

A large tent popped up beside Penticton’s iconic Peach at the end of March, blocking the washrooms and the Penticton Chamber office. The pair who pitched the tent are allegedly well known to the city’s bylaw officers.

“They are known to us as rough sleepers. But this was not an ideal location for them to be. They were blocking Chamber staff from getting in the building and impacting the use of the washrooms,” said Tina Siebert, head of Penticton’s bylaw department.

The pair weren’t happy about moving but bylaws gave them a time frame to move along.

Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

A car was spotted driving in the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap on Tuesday, March 30. According to one witness, the car travelled in the wrong lane from Balmoral to White Lake. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said that if a driver makes a mistake while merging onto the highway on the divided stretch, there are no exits between Carlin and Balmoral that they can use to get on the right side of the dividers. West said a much better option for the errant driver would have been to get off the road and slowly reverse the way they came rather than proceeding the wrong way in the fast lane which he called very dangerous.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

Just Posted

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Vernon Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire in a home on 27th Avenue Friday, April 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

27th traffic is blocked Friday afternoon in both directions

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
UPDATE: Okanagan Lake wildfire peaked at 100 hectares, no new growth

BC Wildfire Service updated its size estimate for the blaze Friday afternoon

The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)
‘Betty’ the storage container evicted from Lumby thrift store lot

Members at thrift store welcoming ideas for alternatives to store donations

Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
No end in sight to Kelowna Cabs lockout after Labour Board decision

The B.C. Labour Relations Board dismissed the complaint that the lockout is illegal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

Most Read