Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

We’re back with another weekly roundup! Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap.

VIDEO: Man with driving ban faces charges in spectacular Peachland crash

The driver of an SUV who overtook vehicles before crashing into the rockface on Highway 97 near Peachland was already known to police and prohibited from driving.

The SUV was travelling over the posted speed limit and an officer signalled it to stop. The driver kept going, making no attempt to stop before crashing. The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the officer.

Two Dragons make offer to Lake Country businessman

A Lake Country man secured a deal with two Dragons on the CBC-TV show Dragon’s Den in

Chase Van Buuren of Limitless Manufacturing pitched his idea for a snowmobile deck that fits into the back of a person’s pickup truck and extends to a full eight-feet wide.

Arlene Dickinson offered $1 million and asked for 10 per cent royalties until she gets three times her capital back. Fellow Dragon Wes Hall wanted in on that deal, and Dickinson agreed.

Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

A Vernon man suspected of robbing businesses across the Okanagan has been caught thanks to a joint investigation by detachments in Penticton, Vernon and West Kelowna.

37-year-old Shawn Lamouroux’s crime spree, which included businesses in Osoyoos,, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon, stretched over Oct. 18 to Nov. 14.

Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee shaken after being target of racist comments

Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee Amrit Too was allegedly the target of racist comments earlier this week.

A Kelowna resident without a required facemask walked in and asked for one, but Toor told the man that there weren’t any available. He told the man that he could place an order and wait outside, but was then met with profanity. When he suggested that the man buy a mask elsewhere, the man responded by asking him where his turban was and continued to direct racist comments at him.

The man was advised by RCMP to return to the business.

