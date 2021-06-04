Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

In case you missed them, here are some of the Okanagan-Shuswap’s biggest stories this week.

Boy becomes local star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Penticton’s Global Grocers recently opened, with the owners’ 10-year-old son producing ad campaigns for the store.

Aarav Gaba’s parents said he learned to create, film, edit and star in the commercials, posting them on TikTok.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” his mom said.

Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and now, people are blaming the jab for her passing.

Her family is dismayed by the situation, but a family friend has confirmed that Erick died due to a pre-existing condition.

“The doctor said it had nothing to do with the shot, the timing was poor, but she passed from her illness,” Amanda Stevenson, Erick’s close friend, said.

Lumberyard fire northwest of Vernon still burning, now 4 hectares

Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland was closed due to a lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire Service clarified that it was contained by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 3). It was four hectares in size at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

Salmon Arm RCMP successfully located a girl who was allegedly abducted in Alberta during a traffic stop.

The detachment received a report of a vehicle connected to the abduction travelling east from Chase.

The vehicle was stopped and the 14-year-old was located. She is now in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Vernon city council approved a new seniors housing development slated for McCulloch Court that will add 48 one-bedroom units Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

RCMP officers will be patrolling North Okanagan lakes starting Friday, June 4, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP boat patrols start today in the North Okanagan

With summer weather here, the RCMP will be making sure locals are enjoying the water safely and lawfully

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31

Mardan Lumber Sales on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen was destroyed in a fire June 3, 2021. (Kevin B Mcken photo)
Spallumcheen lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect all day while emergency crews, BC Hydro remain on scene

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Artist’s rendering of the Site C dam, the third hydro dam on the Peace River that started construction in 2015. (BC Hydrophoto)
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

Sees $100 billion savings in diversified approach rather than electrification option

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

