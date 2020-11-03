Black Press Okanagan readers predict Joe Biden for president

Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP Patrick Semansky)

The early results of a Black Press Media poll are in and readers have predicted that Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3), 327 readers voted with 213 people selecting Biden as the likely winner of tonight’s election — good for just over 65 per cent of total votes. On the other hand, 114 voters chose Donald Trump as the candidate they think is most likely to win the election.

Predictions of Black Press readers differ quite dramatically from predictions of B.C. residents betting on PlayNow.com where 68 per cent placed their money on Donald Trump.

Some U.S. states have already closed their polls and ballots are now being counted.

Donald Trump took an early lead in one of the first two states where polls closed Tuesday. Indiana and Kentucky began counting ballots at 3 p.m, with Trump taking an early lead in Indiana.

Polls closed in key states like Florida and Georgia at 4 p.m., with results now slowly trickling in.

Trump and Biden are vying for several key states on the path to reach the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

When we learn the winner will depend on when those states finish counting their ballots. Depending on how close the results are, we could know the winner as early as 11 p.m. tonight. Or, if it’s close, it could be days before we know who will win the election that many are calling the most important in American history.



Who do you think will win the 2020 U.S. presidential election?

