A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

Here are this week’s top headlines.

Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

A historic low vacancy rate is making it more difficult to afford a house in the North Okanagan.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the low vacancy rate is due to a hot real estate market in the area.

“We have not had a market like that since 2008,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna is a recent victim of malware attack.

The firm was hit by hackers earlier in February, with a ransomware group breaching its servers during a software update.

RE/MAX Kelowna owner Jerry Redman said despite finding out about the breach and shutting it down within minutes, some data was still stolen and leaked online.

Age no barrier to driving for Penticton’s 101-year-old World War 2 vet

Seventy-five years ago, Charlie Hammerton was driving tanks during the Second World War.

Now at 101-years-old, the veteran is still steady behind the wheel. Hammerton likes to keep active, going on walks and driving. He was an avid golfer but had to stop two years ago.

Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

The Lunar New Year has evoked memories of Gerry Chu’s father, Frederick.

The Salmon Arm dentist shared that his father, born in 1913 in Vancouver, progressed well in school. And though Chinese-Canadians weren’t allowed to vote or have professions until 1947, Frederick went on to study at the University of British Columbia, excelling in tennis, graduating at 20 and then going on to medical school at McGill soon after.

Because he was of Chinese descent, Frederick wasn’t allowed to intern at a hospital but thanks to his tennis skills, he managed to meet just the right person who helped him become the first Chinese-Canadian medical intern in Canada.

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

A Lethbridge student’s petition is gaining steam.

Sammy Wade is urging Tim Hortons to change back its egg patties from the new freshly cracked eggs in its breakfast sandwiches.

“The freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery, stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down,” she said.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny.”

Wade’s petition currently has 3,329 signatures.

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cannabis facility proposed in Enderby

The indoor facility would exceed the 500-square-metre limit, provide 15 jobs

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: Vernon homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to Vernon streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATED: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

