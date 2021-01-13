Thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark Wednesday morning (Jan. 13, 2021) following a powerful windstorm. (BC Hydro)

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark Wednesday morning (Jan. 13, 2021) following a powerful windstorm. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Lights back on for 25K in Southern Interior, mostly in Vernon

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

UPDATE 11:42 A.M.

Twenty-five thousand BC Hydro customers in the Southern Interior have had their power restored, primarily in Vernon, the utility said.

A windstorm knocked power out for thousands in the Okanagan but in the utility’s 11:30 a.m. update, 67 per cent of customers impacted have had power restored in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Southern Interior.

Hydro crews continue to work to repair extensive damage caused by branches and trees breaking and coming into contact with infrastructure.

“Planning through the night ensured all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews have been mobilized,” the update reads. “They will continue working around-the-clock to repair damaged power lines, poles and transformers to restore power.

Four Vernon area schools are closed and several roadways are being affected by fallen trees or power lines.

READ MORE: Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

READ MORE: Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

UPDATE 9:30 A.M:

A tree and power lines have fallen across Eastside Road in Okanagan Landing near the turnoff to Russell Road, causing a temporary closure of both roads.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and City of Vernon Public Works crews are on scene. The tree is being removed and road closure signs will soon be in place.

The roads will remain closed for the safety of the public and emergency responders while the power lines are repaired and the area is cleared.

No injuries have been reported at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thousands are without power in Vernon due to Wednesday morning’s windstorm, Jan. 13.

The Silver Star Foothills area and BX are hardest hit with a reported 2,714 without power, according to BC Hydro. A crew is assigned to restore power to those who have been without since before 5:30 a.m.

Killiney Beach, Fintry, Nahun, Lake Country, Lavington and Lumby also have reported outages.

The windstorm knocked out power for around 765 customers east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road.

“Strong winds have caused extensive damage in the region, causing a significant number of power outages,” the utility said in an early morning update, noting Vernon and Lake Country are among the areas hardest hit. “All available crews will be continuing work throughout the day to safely restore power.”

Residents east of Round Lake Road and north of Pineridge Road in Spallumcheen and Armstrong are without power as well. A crew has been assigned to restore power to the 1,744 customers affected.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 6 between Lumby and Cherryville while road crews are taking care of some fallen hydro lines.

Fallen trees knocked out hydro lines around 15 kilometres east of Lumby around 7:30 a.m.

To see a complete list and up-to-date assignments, visit bchydro.com.

READ MORE: Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

READ MORE: Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap
Next story
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

The Okanagan snow basin is up 132 per cent of normal levels

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

Road reduced between Irish Creek and Traders Cove

Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
UPDATE: Lights back on for 25K in Southern Interior, mostly in Vernon

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

The Vernon School District is proposing an expansion to BX Elementary depending on the availability of funding. (Photo submitted)
Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

Students sent home, no heat or ventilation

Caitlin Potts
P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
EDITORIAL: Standards are needed on social media

Platforms have given some, including U.S. President Donald Trump, an unfiltered platform

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Most Read