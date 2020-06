Penticton Fire Department was called to a garage fire this morning

Penticton firefighters were called to a blaze in a garage near the intersection of Conklin Avenue and Fairview Road about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The blaze was successfully extinguished after a quick response from fire crews.

No injuries were reported in what deputy chief of the Penticton Fire Department, Chris Forster described as a “pretty minor, straightforward fire.”

Penticton Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

More to come.

(Mark Brett – Black Press)

