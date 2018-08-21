Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

The Old Tom Creek wildfire burning near Keremeos, just 7 kilometres west of Olalla, is now considered 527 hectares in size and considered out-of-control.

Smoke and haze created poor visibility for BC Wildfire crews who were unable to map the perimeter of the blaze.

High winds also contributed to fire growth since Monday.

RELATED: Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

Currently on scene are 75 personnel, 11 pieces of heavy equipment and air support.

Crews will work to create new containment lines or tie into natural lines, roads and retardant drops, on Tuesday.

RELATED: Old Tom Creek wildfire grows to 144 hectares

According to information officer Nicole Bonnett, terrain in some areas is proving challenging for crews as it is unworkable creates safety issues for firefighters.

An upper trough with an associated cold front moves is forecast to move over the region on Thursday, bringing light winds and cooler temperatures which will hopefully benefit fire crews in gaining containment.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record
Next story
Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

Just Posted

North Okanagan petition borrowing process approved for wastewater recovery centre

Regional district directors looking for cash for $37 million project

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Vernon visitor centre manager to seek council seat

Teresa Durning has been visitor centre manager since arriving from Golden in 2007

Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

RCMP and Upper Room Mission working to make city safer place to be

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Williamson the buzz as Vernon Vipers open camp

Talk around training camp Monday at Kal Tire Place was all about Jagger Williamson.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Most Read