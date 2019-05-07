Greater Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s 2019 honouree Margaret Stecyk and her daughter, Charlene Fair, cut the ceremonial ribbon to kick off Sunday’s event at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Blocks walk for Vernon matriarch

Walk For Alzheimer’s drew about 100 participants on a hot, sunny Sunday to help raise funds

Call it a Beryle Stroll.

Vernon’s Art Block, son Jake and daughter-in-law Diane were among the 100 or so participants in Sunday’s Walk For Alzheimer’s on a hot, sunny afternoon at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The family was walking for matriarch Beryle Block, described by her son as a great grandmother, grandmother, mother, mother-in-law, wife, sister and friend.

Her entire life, said Jake, Beryle would embrace and find joy in all of those relationships until Alzheimer’s took much of who his mom used to be.

READ ALSO: Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

“From time to time, we get to see glimpses of who we know she is/was,” said Jake. “As time goes on, these moments are fewer and shorter. Yet there is beauty in the core of who mom is; she always greets us with joy on her face, and we know her spirit is still alive in there in spite of the progression.

“We walked today to support the fundraising effort to support research to cure, reverse or halt the progressing of this disease, so others won’t be impacted by Alzheimer’s family of diseases.”

Participants were led to the event starting line on the track, where 2019 Walk honouree Margaret Stecyk, along with her daughter, Charlene Fair, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Walkers were led on a ceremonial lap of the track by the North Okanagan Pipes and Drums.

The walk will be held in 21 locations across B.C. as part of a movement to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Walking forward, walking backward, it didn’t matter to participants at Sunday’s annual Walk For Alzheimer’s at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Financial – and Vernon – institution leaving downtown
Next story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Just Posted

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Vernon high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

Vernon’s Ken Holland said to be next Edmonton Oilers GM

Media reports say Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and four Stanley Cups

Blocks walk for Vernon matriarch

Walk For Alzheimer’s drew about 100 participants on a hot, sunny Sunday to help raise funds

Pianos duel at Status Nightclub

Performance will take place at Status nightclub in Vernon, Friday May 10.

Dueck clocks kilometres in Vernon in support of spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Winfs for Life Run

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Most Read