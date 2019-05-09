Kelowna General Hospital 1929 photo-contributed

Blossom Time Fair to bid farewell after 67th annual event

The final fair will take place May 10

It’s a springtime celebration that is deep in tradition and history, the Blossom Time Fair is back for its final bow.

Organized and hosted by the Auxiliaries to the KGH Foundation, including the 90-year-old Kelowna Auxiliary, this long-standing tradition mimics an old fashioned country fair with music, food and sunshine.

Activities include a Zumba demo and games for children, a huge plant and craft sale, bake sale, collectables and treasures, musical entertainment and more.

Proceeds from the fair will support the KGH Foundation and the purchase of equipment and patient care and comfort items at KGH and the surrounding IH healthcare facilities.

One Auxiliary, the Kelowna Auxiliary, is celebrating a milestone birthday this year. Ninety years ago, in 1929, the ‘Girls Hospital Aid’ formed – what would eventually become the Kelowna Hospital Auxiliary. Its main purpose in those early years was the upkeep of the Nurses Residence at KGH. Today, Auxiliary members donate countless hours through the KGH Foundation’s four volunteer-run businesses, and by hosting events like the Blossom Time Fair. They are a very dedicated and committed group of people who share the goal of improving patient care and comfort at KGH & Interior Health

Facilities.

The final fair will take place Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cottonwoods Care Centre, 2255 Ethel St.

