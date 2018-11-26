Front row: (left to right) Past President Andrew Laird, President Peter Rotzetter, Executive Director Patti Noonan, 1st Vice President Sean Newton, 2nd Vice President Cheryl Hood. Back row: (left to right) Directors:: Graham Turnbull, Heather Danglemaier, Fran Stecyk, Patti Wood, Madison Reynolds, Lori Shepherd, Caitlyn Mundell, Deborah Fox, Rex Landis.

Board elected to represent business community in Armstrong

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2018-2019 Board of Directors.

The new board was sworn in at the chamber’s AGM Wednesday, Nov. 21 and became effective immediately.

“The Chamber has been a part of the community for 87 years,” said Peter Rotzetter, President. “We are looking forward to working together with our members, municipal partners and the community to make Armstrong Spallumcheen an even better place to do business whether it is a new business or an existing business.”

Executive Director, Patti Noonan echoed Rotzetter’s feeling and added that “the chamber extends its sincere thanks to those who have given of their time to the chamber and the business community. This includes not only the Board of Directors but individuals, businesses and organizations who contribute to various activities and events.’’

Executive, elected:

President, Peter Rotzetter, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate

1st Vice-President, Sean Newton, Stardust Gardens

2nd Vice-President, Cheryl Hood, DIY Chixs

Directors, elected – two-year term :

Fran Stecyk, Private Member

Rex Landis, Hollandis Contracting

Madison Reynolds, Asparagus Community Theatre

Graham Turnbull, 107.5 Beach Radio

Heather Danglemaier, Fortune Creek Kennels

Directors, elected – one year term:

Caitlyn Mundell, Wild Oak Café

Patti Wood, Spall Storage

Returning Directors, one year remaining in their term:

Deborah Fox, Kohler – a Division of Hytec

Lori Shepherd, Rossworn Henderson Inc.

The Board-elect was sworn in by City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen Councillor Joe Van TienHoven at the AGM.

Following the ceremony, there were short presentations by Spa Hills Compost, North Okanagan Community Futures and Chamber Group Insurance

“We are excited to have our new directors on board,” said Sean Newton, 1st Vice President. “The nominations committee should be commended on seeking out directors that meet the guidelines for sector representation as well as encouraging younger business owners to participate.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the commercial, industrial, agricultural and civic welfare in the communities they serve.

With over 200 members, the chamber has seen an increase in its role as a partner with local government and is aggressively working to expand opportunities in Armstrong and Spallumcheen by creating or enhancing economic initiatives in the region.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is a member of the BC Chamber of Commerce and is the sponsoring organization of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre, in partnership with the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen.

