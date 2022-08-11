All those on the boat are reportedly safe. (Kris Cudmore/ Facebook)

Boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake

According to witnesses all those on the boat are reportedly safe

A boat capsized on Shuswap Lake Thursday evening.

According to witnesses all those onboard were brought to shore safely.

At about 8 p.m. a speed boat took on water and capsized across from the Eagle Bay community. An area resident reached the scene on a Sea-Doo and ensured those involved in the incident were able to get out of the water.

Emergency crews were seen at a residence on Eagle Bay Road near Ivy Road. The Good Samaritan who assisted those on the boat with his Sea-Doo retrieved several items from the vessel for the owners and hopes to return them.

A thunderstorm rolled through the Shuswap Thursday evening causing strong winds and knocking out power to dozens of BC Hydro customers.

More to come.

READ MORE: Storm cuts power to thousands in the Okanagan-Shuswap

