UPDATE: Crews knock down grass fire at West Kelowna marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

UPDATE: 1:11 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly knocked down a fire near Shelter Bay Marina on Tuesday around noon.

While initially reported as a boat fire that spread to nearby grass, crews found no boat was involved, but a grass fire was spreading from the marina towards Campbell Road.

The fire was approximately 40 meters by 20 meters and was accidental in nature, said assistant fire chief Brent Watson. Two workers were treated by BC Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation.

“Conditions are obviously tinder dry out there, so please exercise extreme caution with any hot works or related heat/spark-producing devices or machinery,” said Watson.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

