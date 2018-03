The Paddlewheel Park boat launch will be closed March 12 for maintenance

Colin Baiko backs his pontoon boat into Okanagan Lake as wife Terri and daughter Sam provide directions at Paddlewheel Park. (Morning Star file photo)

The Paddlewheel Park boat launch will be closed for maintenance Monday, March 12.

“Users are encouraged to use other launch accesses,” the City of Vernon said in a release.

The work is expected to be completed Monday and the boat launch will reopen Tuesday March 13.

