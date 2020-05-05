The Kalavista Boat Launch in the District of Coldstream will be open to all users effective May 20, 2020, as part of its Phase 2 for reopening all parks and public spaces amid COVID-19. (Morning Star file)

Boat launches to reopen in Coldstream amid COVID-19

District threatens closures if strict regulations can’t be followed

Boat launches will be open by appointment in Coldstream as part of its Phase 2 to reopen parks and public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all beach access will remain closed.

The District of Coldstream strictly outlined protocols surrounding the reopening of its boat launches in a statement Tuesday, May 6, and warned that if the processes are not followed or social distancing orders are not complied with, the district would once again close the boat launches to the public.

As of Wednesday, May 6, Westkal Boat Launch will be open and the Kinloch Boat Launch will follow suit once the maintenance work already underway is completed.

Kalavista Boat Launch will be open May 12, 13 and 14 between 9-4 p.m. for local residents who have on-water storage for their boats. Residents will not be able to park in the boat launch parking area as this is a “drop and go” service.

Other Kalamalka Lake users can utilize the Kalavista Boat Launch May 15, 16, 17 and 18 between 9-7 p.m.

The Kalavista Boat Launch will be open for all users Wednesdays to Sundays between 9-7 p.m. effective May 20.

Launch times for Kalavista will need to be booked ahead by calling 250-550-1505 as they will be staggered to promote appropriate social distancing.

Boats will launch between 9-2 p.m. and are to return between 2-7 p.m.

A maximum of 20 boats will be allowed to launch with only 20 spaces reserved for trailer parking in the Kalavista parking lot.

The district reminds users to arrive no more than 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled launch time.

Booking processes will be posted to the district’s website at coldstream.ca.

Phase 2 follows the district’s reopening of green spaces including dog parks on April 22.

All equipment and park facilities remain closed due to high-touch points and an inability to enforce social distancing of two metres. This includes playground equipment, tennis courts, skateboard park and washroom facilities.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

READ MORE: Vernon mayor ready for recovery, cautious of second COVID-19 wave

