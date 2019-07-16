A boat fell from a trailer at the intersection of White Pine Crescent and Highway 97A in Sicamous. (RCMP Photo)

Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Alberta resident charged with transporting insecure load, failing to adequately connect trailer

An incident in Sicamous serves as a reminder to secure trailer loads in order to ensure boats bound for the lake don’t wind up on the pavement.

Read More: Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Read More: Salmon Arm artists spread paint at home and abroad

On July 15, Sicamous RCMP were alerted to a power boat sitting on the road at the intersection of White Pine Crescent and Highway 97A. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found an 18-foot bowrider vessel sitting hull-down on the pavement, with the truck and trailer that had recently been towing it parked nearby.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said officers noted the trailer was being towed without two safety chains and with no lights connected.

Read More: Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

Read More: Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

McNeil said the driver of the truck, a Sherwood Park, Alta. resident, was charged with transporting an insecure load and failing to adequately connect the trailer to the tow vehicle.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A boat fell from a trailer at the intersection of White Pine Crescent and Highway 97A in Sicamous. (RCMP Photo)

Previous story
The Okanagan’s master tailor from Chile
Next story
Casa Loma residents petition to halt proposed Blackmun Bay project

Just Posted

Vernon gym shows heart for North Okanagan Hospice

Iron Heart Gym hosts fundraiser for Hospice and the 2019 Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Lumby Fire Department douses potential wildfire

Site was barely out of their jurisdiction, but department put out fire at request of BC Wildfire

UPDATE: B.C. Hydro explain vandalism that caused Vernon power outage

According to B.C. Hydro, around 2,400 Vernon residents were without power from 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday

SPCA seek public’s help for cat found injured on Vernon road

Stallone is suffering from several injuries and remains in SPCA care

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Summerland clinic will be closed on August long weekend

Medical office assistant needed at Rosedale Medical Clinic

Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

Most Read