Conservation officers pulled a boat off Wood Lake and an individual was arrested and charged for operating a vessel with undue care and attention. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

A boater was taken off of Wood Lake over the weekend after alcohol was found on board.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service depicts a Zodiak-type boat with a large bottle of vodka, nearly empty, and several empty beer cans.

“On a weekend patrol of Wood Lake, Vernon CO’s encountered a vessel operator who they believed was impaired,” the BC Conservation Office said. “After further investigation, the individual was arrested and charged for operating a vessel in a careless manner without due care and attention.”

Like a motor vehicle, it is an offence to operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

READ MORE: Cliff jumper rescued near Vernon

READ MORE: Motorcycle and truck crash in North Okanagan

BoatingConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan Conservative MPs happy with O’Toole leadership choice
Next story
Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Just Posted

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Sugar Lake Road is blocked in both directions after truck tips

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

UPDATE: Road reopened following serious motorcycle crash

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, one death over the weekend

Province has 913 active cases, 18 in hospital

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

Central Okanagan Conservative MPs happy with O’Toole leadership choice

‘The Conservative voters last night sent a very clear message to Ottawa’

Big White Ski Resort looking to domestic employees for coming winter season

Travel complications surrounding COVID-19 have made it difficult to hire international workers

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read