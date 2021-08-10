Boat washes up on Vernon lakeshore

Owner of lost sailboat sought after it was found floating adrift on Okanagan Lake

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)

A boat is lost and in search of its captain.

A sailboat washed up on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Vernon Friday, Aug. 6 and RCMP are looking for the owner.

“The sailboat likely came loose of it’s mooring during a storm Friday night and was found by a homeowner on Okanagan Lake who tied up the boat and called police, who are now releasing a photo of the boat hoping the owner can be found and the boat returned,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you believe the boat to be yours, or recognize it and have information as to who the owner may be, contact Const. Soomal at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Lake Country man charged with attempted murder

READ MORE: Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingStorm

Previous story
COVID benefits to blame for lacking employment, says Kelowna West MLA
Next story
Garbage truck’s load catches fire in Vernon

Just Posted

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)
Boat washes up on Vernon lakeshore

The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)
White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation order lifts for 20 more properties

A photo of a participant from a previous Drop Zone event. Kelowna’s will take place at 1631 Dickson Avenue in Kelowna on Sept. 21. (Contributed)
Superheroes to rappel down Kelowna office tower for Easter Seals

Lake Country council would like to see a new police officer take on the role of school liaison for local schools. Photo: Contributed
Lake Country man charged with attempted murder