Bobcat sighting in Kelowna

The creatures come down from the mountains this time of year

Bobcat sightings are on the rise, if social media postings are an indication.

Kelowna resident Jeff Ingram had just seen a story about a bobcat and thought it would be “cool to wake up to” his own surveillance system catching an image a big cat.

“We generally capture deer, raccoons, and the neighborhood cats strolling through our front yard on the security camera a few times a week,” he said, adding “sure enough it came by at 3:45 a.m.”

Given the returns on that passing thought, he decided to throw another idea into the universe.

“You know what else would be cool,” he said. “Winning the lottery…just putting it out there.”

During the last rash of bobcat sightings, a biologist at UBC Okanagan said the cats tend to come down from the mountains because of all the snow.

“Bobcats love small pets and are pushed into town this time of year because of the deep snow higher up,” TJ Gooliaff said.

“I would just recommend keeping your pets indoors while he is hanging around.”

