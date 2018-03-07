Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

Police in Kamloops are looking into the discovery of a body found in a pond at Domtar Pulp Mill.

Employees of the pulp mill discovered the body just after 3 p.m. today.

The RCMP Serious Crime Unit and the Coroner’s Officer are currently on scene.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says few details are available as police have just started their investigation.

RELATED: Murder charge after Logan Lake motel death

At this time it is unknown how the body came to be in the pond, how long it has been there or if foul play is suspected.

More to follow.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax
Next story
Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Just Posted

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Family heirloom stolen

Vernon family hoping to get back late father’s medal

RCMP seek tips on missing woman

Claudia Fissler was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 4

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Good Food Box program shelved

Food Action Society of North Okanagan terminates long-running program

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

Vernon dance studio will host a Tango dance April 20

Tango is alive at City Dance……

Most Read