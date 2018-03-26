Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

The body of 54-year-old local man was found in a vehicle along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road last week.

Kelowna RCMP released Monday morning that the man’s body was discovered on March 22, just before 4 p.m., when police were called to the location east of Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service as both agencies continue their investigation into the sudden death of a man discovered Thursday afternoon in rural Kelowna,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Investigators have since positively identified the deceased individual as a 54-year-old Central Okanagan man.”

O’Donaghey adds that no further information to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna
Next story
RCMP honours Vernon youth

Just Posted

Fire destroys parked logging truck

Blaze happened at home in Enderby just before midnight Sunday

RCMP honours Vernon youth

Alec Healey’s tenacity and investigative skills helped solve a report of a stolen vehicle

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Longtime Indigenous pro hosts local workshop

Robert Laboucane to present in Vernon at The People Place Tuesday on Indigenous awareness training

Be wary of raccoons

It’s breeding season for raccoons, a non-native species to these parts, and they can be dangerous

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a Penticton construction site worker found dead

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

Delicious baking helps VDACS spring into Easter

Almost enough raised to spay/neuter one cat

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Most Read