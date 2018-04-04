Body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

Kamloops police do not suspect foul play

  • Apr. 4, 2018 3:51 p.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

Kamloops RCMP have confirmed a body was found in the South Thompson River on Wednesday.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police were called after a resident reported finding the body partially submerged in the water in the 700-block of Shuswap Road, across the South Thompson River from Highland Road in Valleyview.

RELATED: Update: Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

Shelkie said the body of a woman was pulled from the river in the afternoon. The report of the body was made just before 11 a.m.

“The identity of the woman has not been confirmed,” Shelkie said. “At this stage of the police investigation, it is not believed that a criminal offence occurred.”

Mounties and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downtown Vernon cleaning up
Next story
Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon cleaning up

Garbage, debris and discarded needles prompt community clean up Friday

Ranch implementing plan recommendations

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open for new season on Sunday, May 13

Police nab robbery suspect

Suspected taxi robber leads cop on foot chase through yards and creek before being apprehended

Driver forces other motorists off the road

40-year-old Vernon man facing potential charges

Caring women support mental health

Vernon group 100 Women Who Care donate $8,150 to Canadian Mental Health Association

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Everything Shuswap tours to Enderby, Vernon

Author Jim Cooperman will be speaking at local libraries about his popular book

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

Body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

Kamloops police do not suspect foul play

Sc Mira delivers death pop Okanagan debut

Winnipeg independent music troubadours created own genre, showcase at Vernon’s The Green April 22

Column: Matthew Good’s newest fan

You’ve got to hand it to Matthew Good. Not many people suffering… Continue reading

Most Read