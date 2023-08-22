Body found in Vernon brush fire

The brush fire where the body was found was located at a homeless encampment, near the intersection of Hwy 97 and 48th Ave. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star)

A body was found after a brush fire in Vernon broke out early Saturday morning.

Police were called to assist Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel who were responding to a brush fire near the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue April 19 around 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews successfully contained and extinguished the fire which is believed to have originated at the site of a homeless encampment on the west side of the roadway.

First responders located what was confirmed to be a body who was in the burned area and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death was conducted.

No criminality is suspected and the B.C. Coroners Service is now conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death.

The victim’s details are not being released pending confirmation of identity and the notifications of next-of-kin.

