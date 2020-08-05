Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigting the circumstances of the man’s death

Human remains were found floating in Okanagan Lake Sunday, Aug. 2.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a member of the public noticed a body floating off shore in the north end of the lake and contacted police.

Upon arrival, officers found and retrieved the body of a 21-year-old man.

BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

“Personal items belonging to the individual were located on shore,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“There is no evidence of criminality being involved in his death.”

BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting its own concurrent investigation to determine the time, location and circumstance’s of the man’s death.

Cpl. Finn said the family of the deceased man has been notified.

Neither RCMP nor BC Coroners Service have further information to offer at this time.

READ MORE: First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP discover more imitation firearms used in crimes

RCMP

