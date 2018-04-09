Body of missing West Kelowna man found

The body found in Sunday in a wooded West Kelowna area has now been identified.

“RCMP can confirm that the deceased male has now been positively identified, by the BC Coroners Service, as missing 72-year-old Lawrence Hamilton of West Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

The investigation into Hamilton’s death has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, as it has been deemed not suspicious in nature, said O’Donaghey. His family has requested that their privacy be respected during their time of grief.

“We are deeply saddened and would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences, to both his family and friends, during this difficult time,” said O’Donaghey.

West Kelowna RCMP responded April 8 just after 9:30 a.m. to the Smith Creek Road area after being informed of the discovery of a deceased individual in a wooded area at that location.

READ MORE: SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WEST KELOWNA MAN

Hamilton went mising March 25 and dozens of Search and Rescue members searched for him in the days that followed.

Hamilton was last spotted on video surveillance as he departed the Lakeview Lodge residential care home, as a visitor to the facility, at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday March 25. Police have been unable to pin point a direction of travel for Hamilton after he left that location.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND

Hamilton was described as an avid walker and was known in the past to travel distances upwards of 70-kilometres in a single day.

The search was called off in recent days.