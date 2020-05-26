Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. Image: RCMP.

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

UPDATE: May 26, 9 a.m.

The body of a missing woman was discovered in Kelowna on the evening of May 25.

It is believed that the body is that of 58-year-old Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. A family member took to social media on Tuesday to explain that Zuchotzki’s body had been found and family had been notified.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time. The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

———————

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

  • Caucasian woman
  • 58-years-old
  • 5-feet tall
  • 115 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • light grey jacket
  • jeans
  • blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

READ MORE: Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Just Posted

Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

Almost half of shops in Vernon mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Browns Socialhouse, The Kal reporting full and respectful crowds at establishments

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

COVID-19: Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Video: Okanagan mayors encourage water conservation this summer

Water conservation this summer could be more important than ever, experts say

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Morning Start: Why is it so dangerous to wake a sleepwalker?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Most Read