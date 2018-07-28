Body recovered from Mabel Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have recovered a body from the Lumby end of Mabel Lake.

The detachment released the information on its Facebook page and Twitter account late Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the body has yet to be confirmed but the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A Vernon teacher has been missing for more than a week and search efforts have concentrated on the Lumby end of Mabel Lake after the teacher’s kayak was found abandoned on the lake and his vehicle was found locked at a lake parking lot.

RELATED: Search escalates for missing school teacher

The file has been handed over to the B.C.Coroners Service.

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

