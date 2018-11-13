UPDATE: Bogarh detention order intact

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared before the Supreme Court Nov. 13

12:01 p.m.

The pre-trial conference for Paramjit Singh Bogarh has been adjourned.

A court-ordered publication ban, requested by Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler, is in effect for all information pertaining to the case before it goes to trial.

Defence lawyer Russ Chamberlain will appear as agent for Bogarh when the pre-trial conference returns to Vernon Supreme Court Dec. 10.

_____

10:42 a.m.

A detention order for Paramjit Singh Bogarh will remain intact as a direct indictment moves his case to the Supreme Court.

Crown counsel Ann Katrine Saettler, accompanied by two other crown prosecutors, were in Vernon Law Courts at 10 a.m. to request that the detention order apply to the direct indictment filed Nov. 7. Saettler and defence lawyer Russ Chamberlaine, appearing by phone, will be back in Supreme Court at 11:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

Bogarh’s double-appearances comes after his provincial file was adjourned last week. At that time, crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said an indictment has been filed in the Supreme Court.

RELATED: ‘Substantial disclosure’ causes third-consecutive delay in Vernon murder case

“The process is, because the counts are the same, that Paramjit Bogarh would transfer under section 523 subsection 2.1, but we do have a process hearing set I believe for Nov. 13 in Supreme Court and a pre-trial conference later that same day,” Saettler said.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

The accused was denied bail by Justice Frank Cole in June. A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for information heard during that hearing.

None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

Bogarh was slated to return to the provincial court Nov. 15 for arraignment.

