Customers on the Grindrod Water Utility can drink, cook and sprinkle water again after a boil water notice and no watering outside notice was rescinded Wednesday, May 10. (File photo)

Boil notice rescinded, water restrictions changed for Grindrod

No outdoor watering ban lifted

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, has rescinded the Boil Water Notice that was issued on May 5 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW).

Additionally, the No Outdoor Watering Notice that was issued on May 2 is also rescinded and normal summer outdoor water restrictions are now in effect. These water restrictions allow GRW customers to water outdoors with sprinklers according to a schedule that is based on their street address.

“To avoid the need for added restrictions, the community must adhere to following the schedule and being wise with their water us,” said RDNO in a release. “Customers are encouraged to consider ways to irrigate as efficiently as possible. Over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of drinking water, and if the demand for water is consistently high, we may have to prohibit all outdoor water use.”

Even under water restrictions, residents may water, any time, by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.

READ MORE: Spring melt leads to boil water notice in Grindrod

READ MORE: Grindrod residents not allowed to water outdoors

