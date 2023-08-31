Much of the town has been on a boil water advisory since the November 2021 flood. Photo MCG

Boil water advisory for more than a month in Spallumcheen

Eagle Rock residents are still not able to drink from the tap

A boil water advisory is still in effect for Spallumcheen’s Eagle Rock residents.

Upon the advice of Interior Health, the township issued the advisory on July 27.

The Eagle Rock system was moved to Stage 2 water restrictions on Aug. 3 to allow the reservoir to be drained and extensive cleaning to be completed.

“Unfortunately, the water quality testing showed that the reservoir cleaning has not had the desired impacts and Interior Health has indicated that testing still indicates a boil water advisory should remain in effect,” the township said in an Aug. 31 press release.

Increased water testing is underway twice a week to closely monitor quality.

Daily system flushing is also underway to eliminate any potential contaminants from the distribution system.

Restricted access has also been implemented to remove all outside users from the system.

“This will help prevent any potential sources of contamination and ensure that the water supply is solely dedicated to the local area,” the township said.

Collaboration with engineers is underway to identify the root causes of the issue and develop effective solutions to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the water system.

Chlorination and systematic flushing is being introduced next week to further disinfect the water supply and eradicate any lingering contaminants.

“Thank you to the residents and businesses impacted by this boil water advisory for your patience.”

READ MORE: Some Spallumcheen residents under boil water advisory

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Fun on day one of Armstrong IPE

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Just Posted

Much of the town has been on a boil water advisory since the November 2021 flood. Photo MCG
Boil water advisory for more than a month in Spallumcheen

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill survived a near-crash experience with less than 1,000 kilometres to go in the cycling discipline of the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Facebook photo)
Near-crash on bike leads to BMX reflections for Vernon ultra athlete

The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
UPDATE: North Westside, La Casa residents heading home

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health