Boil water advisory for more than a month in Spallumcheen

Eagle Rock residents are still not able to drink from the tap

A boil water advisory is still in effect for Spallumcheen’s Eagle Rock residents.

Upon the advice of Interior Health, the township issued the advisory on July 27.

The Eagle Rock system was moved to Stage 2 water restrictions on Aug. 3 to allow the reservoir to be drained and extensive cleaning to be completed.

“Unfortunately, the water quality testing showed that the reservoir cleaning has not had the desired impacts and Interior Health has indicated that testing still indicates a boil water advisory should remain in effect,” the township said in an Aug. 31 press release.

Increased water testing is underway twice a week to closely monitor quality.

Daily system flushing is also underway to eliminate any potential contaminants from the distribution system.

Restricted access has also been implemented to remove all outside users from the system.

“This will help prevent any potential sources of contamination and ensure that the water supply is solely dedicated to the local area,” the township said.

Collaboration with engineers is underway to identify the root causes of the issue and develop effective solutions to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the water system.

Chlorination and systematic flushing is being introduced next week to further disinfect the water supply and eradicate any lingering contaminants.

“Thank you to the residents and businesses impacted by this boil water advisory for your patience.”

