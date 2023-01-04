Boil water notice for Grindrod rescinded

Precautionary notice was issued Dec. 28, and rescinded by RDNO and Interior Health Jan. 4

A precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Grindrod Water Utility issued in late December has been rescinded as of Jan. 4. (File photo)

Good news for customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, says the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on Dec. 28 has been rescinded.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system,” said the RDNO in a release issued Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Water updates will be posted to rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at rdno.ca/subscribe.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Mabel Lake water supply operations back to normal

READ MORE: UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater