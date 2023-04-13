Boil water notice has been issued for Mabel Lake customers beginning Thursday, April 13, 2023. (File photo)

Boil water notice for Mabel Lake customers after computer glitch

A computer communication failure caused unchlorinated water to be pumped into the water system

A boil water notice is in effect for Mabel Lake water users.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says a computer communication failure caused unchlorinated water to be pumped into the water distribution system.

“Operators are now working on repairing the failure and returning the system back to normal operating conditions,” the RDNO said on its website Thursday, April 13.

The boil water notice is in effect until the system returns to normal and sampling results confirm the water is safe to drink.

Until the boil water notice is rescinded, customers are advised to exercise caution when consuming water. They should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, preparing food, mixing baby formula and making beverages or ice.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

