A boil water notice was issued for Spallumcheen’s Larkin water area Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (File image)

Boil water notice for some North Okanagan residents

A recent water sample showed an adverse result in Spallumcheen’s Larkin area

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued a boil water notice for the Larkin water area.

According to a press release sent around noon on Friday, a recent water sample showed an adverse result, and in an abundance of caution, the township is recommending that residents boil tap water until further notice.

Spallumcheen staff are working with Interior Health to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible.”

Residents are advised to use alternative water sources such as bottled water, or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Residents are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, washing food or brushing teeth, and to use a hand sanitizer after washing hands.

The township says to boil water even if it is filtered by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water. Also, residents are advised not to use water from appliances connected to their water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Household dishwashers are generally safe to use if the water reaches a temperature of 150 degrees Fahrenheit or the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

Additional links and resources regarding the advisory can be found on the Township of Spallumcheen website, spallumcheentwp.ca.ca.

